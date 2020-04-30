Experience 'Chithirai' Festival with HistoryTV18’s ‘Meenakshi Amman & The Marvel of Madurai’

HistoryTV18 is adding to its India offering with the new original production, ‘Meenakshi Amman & The Marvel Of Madurai,’ premiering on May 4 at 8 PM. As the world faces an unprecedented challenge, and the government rules out public celebrations, the channel brings viewers an immersive experience of the Chithirai festival and the famed Meenakshi Temple, at their TV screens.

Filmed in 2019, the documentary celebrates the legend of Meenakshi Amman, Mother Goddess, queen, and patron deity of the ancient city of Madurai. The film showcases the first two weeks of the grand celebrations in Tamil Nadu’s second largest city, taking viewers behind the scenes of key events, along with their back-stories and socio-cultural significance.

It presents never seen before visuals of the Chithirai festivities, tracing its history, uncovering amazing facts, and delving into fascinating folklore. The narrative also relies on human stories, through characters whose lives are inextricably intertwined with the mother goddess and her temple.

The documentary takes a closer look at the logistics, security, and scale of organising the massive festival. It also explores the historical and architectural significance of Madurai’s glorious landmark, its origins, expansion and present form.

With a staggering 33,000 intricate sculptures, painted ceilings, mandapams, shrines, and fourteen towering gopurams, embellished with thousands of mythological characters and fantastical creatures, the temple is a feat of artistic genius and geometric precision. The storytelling shines the light on South India’s indigenous craftsmanship, engineering and cultural richness.

The enduring aura of the mother goddess with the recurring theme of divine feminine power or shakti, the love and faith of her people, the colour and sheer scale of the festival, make for compelling viewing.

“Meenakshi Amman & The Marvel of Madurai is the latest in a set of dramatic documentaries about India’s cultural history that engage, entertain and inform. It is not just compelling content but also a celebration of our nation‘s rich diversity. The show does a great job of presenting the festival, especially in light of current circumstances, making it possible for everyone to be a part of the celebrations through our channel,” said Avinash Kaul, MD, A+E Networks and CEO, Network18.

