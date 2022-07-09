Experiencing Nightmares? Here Are 5 Reasons That Could Be Responsible For It

From present worries or hopes for the future, your dreams can tell a lot about what’s going on in your head. It may elevate your mood or make you feel worse. When we sleep, all we want is to have good dreams to stay with us. But what happens when you wake up drenched in sweat or your deep sleep is disturbed by a nightmare? These dreams could be upsetting, negative or disturbing. But when the nightmare starts to occur more frequently, then they are called recurring nightmares.

Anger, sadness, guilt or anxiety may often cause nightmares. These thoughts and feelings may make it hard to get you back to sleep again. Let’s know the causes behind these reoccurring nightmares that people often face.

PTSD

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is one of the main reasons of nightmares in adults. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Milan Balakrishnan, Consultant Psychiatrist at Masina Hospital of Mumbai said that the most common symptoms of PTSD are re-experiencing or having flashbacks of the traumatic event. Sometimes these flashbacks can be expressed as nightmares.

Stress

According to psychologist Dr Shefali Vaidya, issues in personal or professional life may also trigger nightmares. Certain factors such as divorce, financial crisis, or death of someone close are a few reasons. Anxiety and depression can also cause nightmares.

Medication

The health expert also said specific medications such as antidepressants, blood pressure medications, and drugs to tackle Parkinson’s disease can cause nightmares.

Substance abuse

Withdrawal of alcohol or smoking is the most common cause of nightmares. These usually wears-off within a few weeks of you trying to be sober.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.