Experiencing Uneasiness In Your Stomach? Find Out The Reasons

Feeling uneasy in the stomach and experiencing palpitations may have a number of causes. Research suggests that feeling ‘uneasy’ may be the symptoms of underlying heart problems, non-cardiac causes, superficial causes such as acidity or gas reflux, or mental health concerns such as anxiety or depression. A study titled The Fundamental Basis of Palpitations: A Neurocardiology Approach stated that “Palpitations are a common symptom that may indicate cardiac arrhythmias, be a somatic complaint in anxiety disorders, and can be present in patients without either condition.”

As such, if you ever experience said ‘uneasiness’, should you automatically assume that you have heart trouble? The answer is NO. A healthy or normal person with no underlying cardiac problems may also notice an increased or decreased heart rate–which is usually accompanied by palpitations– after exercising, indulging in a new activity (nervousness), consuming excess coffee, lack of iron in the body, smoking nicotine, and more.

However, people with already diagnosed cardiac problems should keep an eye out for any palpitations, regardless of age. Research suggests that as opposed to only geriatric people, many younger folks, especially those in their 20s or 30s experience heart disease and other cardiac problems due to increased stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and several other factors. If a heart patient–regardless of age—experiences palpitations, along with nervousness, sweating, and trembling, it must never be ignored and should immediately be consulted with a cardiac specialist.

Meanwhile, a research paper titled Post Acute Coronavirus (COVID-19) Syndrome suggested that people who have suffered from COVID-19 may also exhibit similar problems such as shortness of breath, uneasiness, extreme fatigue, brain fog, and more. The study stated, “The previous epidemics of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV left individuals who recovered from these viral illnesses with persistent symptoms of severe fatigue, decreased quality of life (QOL), persistent shortness of breath, and behavioural health problems.”

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

