So many of us dread a bad hair day because it is a continuous challenge to maintain it especially in hot, windy, humid or rainy weather. Hair is one of the most visible and versatile features of your appearance, and the way you style it can make a big difference in how you look and feel. Whether you have long, short, curly, or straight hair, finding the right style can be challenging, especially if you’re not sure where to start. From choosing the right products to creating the perfect hairstyle, we’ll cover everything you need to know to have great-looking hair every day. So, whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance style or something a little more polished, read on to learn how to make the most of your locks.

Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar who has styled the look for films like 83- Kapil Dev’s Look, Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastaani’s look, and also through Allaudin Khilji in Padmavat, shows how to nail the well-groomed look. Here are his four hot tips for good-looking hair no matter what the season.

Treat your hair well

This basically means, you should not use excessive amounts of shampoo because your hair will end up looking dry. Too much conditioner as well will make your hair go limp and flat. Remember, not everyone needs to wash their hair every day and once every two or three days is just fine if you must or wash it only when it feels greasy. Do not pull your hair when wet and do not muss it roughly while drying it with a towel. Use a soft T-shirt to gently press the water out. Use products that are right for your hair type, get periodic haircuts, trim split ends and remember, maintaining your hair takes discipline and only remembering it before stepping out is not really a great idea.

Nourish your hair from within

Eat vitamin rich food that nourishes your body and your hair. Drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. A weekly oil massage, deep conditioning your locks at your favourite salon or using time-tested hair masks will keep your hair looking its best. Under or over moisturising your hair is a common mistake. Another oversight is to use products with chemicals. Look instead for gentle products with moisturising ingredients like natural oils and avoid products with alcohol, parabens and sulphates.

Be careful while using hair dryers

Nothing is more damaging than applying too much heat to your hair and over-styling it with dryers, electric curlers or curling irons. No style can possibly look good on fried, dehydrated hair and so I recommend drying hair naturally as much as possible but if you must use a hair dryer, keep the settings mildly warm and do not let the heat touch your scalp or the roots of your hair. Use a wide-toothed comb to comb your hair or a brush that does not pull at your hair. Or ask your hairdresser which brush will be best for your hair type.

Get a great cut

The greatest fashion icons, be it Princess Diana or Audrey Hepburn or Marilyn Monroe had distinct hair styles that set them apart from everyone. All of us potentially have a great hair-style that is just right for us, suits our jawline and our personality just right. For fuss-free people, a simple, easy-to-maintain cut is perfect while someone who takes time to look their best may want a more elaborate style. It is absolutely crucial to get a good cut that can hold the style you want and to maintain it properly.

