Expert Explains Cardiac Arrest Which Caused Actress Aindrila Sharma's Death

Bengali cinema plunged into grief after the sudden demise of 24-year-old actress Aindrila Sharma. A two-time cancer survivor, Aindrila died on Sunday after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. According to the reports, the Jiyonkathi actress was undergoing cancer treatment, which could have caused cardiac arrest. The death of such a young actress has caused panic among people and they want to know more about cardiac arrest.

Dr Vanita Arora, Senior Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist & Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi has explained the problem in detail in one of her old interviews.

According to Dr Vanita, many of us confuse the terms heart attack and cardiac arrest but they are different concepts. She said that almost everyone is very well versed with the term heart attack. However, absolutely no one has any idea about sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the doctor, cardiac arrests can be fatal, whereas people, who suffer heart attacks, could be saved. The doctor said that if someone sees anyone sweating or having chest pain, they are having a heart attack and should be immediately rushed to the hospital. It should be followed by ECG so doctors can chalk out further courses of treatment. For those who don’t know ECG, it stands for Electrocardiogram which helps in checking the heart’s functioning by testing electrical activity.

During cardiac arrest, according to Dr Vanita, the problem is that there are no such symptoms as warning signs. The heart stops beating abruptly and the person collapses to the ground. Besides this, the blood stops flowing to the brain and other vital organs of the body. The best thing to rescue anyone can do at this moment is to start CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

In an interview with another portal, Dr Vanita talked about how people underestimate the problem of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. She said, “More than 80% of Indians not only underestimate the seriousness of SCA but also believe SCA is a type of heart attack. But that is like comparing apples to oranges."

