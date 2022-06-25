Expert Explains Everything You Need to Keep in Mind Before Hitting The Gym

As the pandemic eased around the world, people started focusing more on their health. This gave rise to a big number of the population joining gyms. Exercising is important, but there are a few things to keep in mind before joining the gym. Let us hear what an expert has to say about the issue.

Anyone from the age of 8 years old can join the gym, according to Pankaj Mehta, trainer of GFFI Fitness Academy Delhi. He also says that people should exercise according to the instructions of a qualified instructor. People, who are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, or any other medical problems should consult a doctor before joining a gym.

According to Pankaj, everyone should come to the gym wearing comfortable clothes. Always keep in mind to hydrate yourself. Keep a water bottle or a non-sugar-based energy drink with you. Heavy food before exercising should not be consumed as it can increase digestive problems. Fruits and healthy energy drinks are a good idea before working out.

Everyone should exercise according to the advice and technique of the trainer. Failure to do so may result in more bad than good. Those who have started to exercise at home should start with walking and running.

According to fitness trainers, exercising in the wrong way can break important connective tissues of the body. Muscles can get stretched and sometimes there is even the possibility of injury that may cause problems further down. To avoid this, always listen to the advice of the trainer,

Protein-rich foods should be included in the diet which enables the full effect of working out on your body. While protein powder is an option, it is more important to get your protein through daily foods. If you still want to go sourcing extra protein, then expert advice is needed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.