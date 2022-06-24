Expert Explains How Men’s Lifestyle Choices Can Affect Their Fertility

Women are often blamed when a couple is unable to have a baby, but what most people don’t know is that men often have lifestyle issues that may also result in infertility. These life choices may result in irregular sperm or even erectile dysfunction.

Dr Gunjan Gupta, the Founder and Director of Gunjan IVF World Group, says that it is a common myth that age does not affect the fertility of men. While men also lose their fertility slowly with age, their lifestyle habits can even cause many dangers for the development of the unborn child.

According to the specialist, the chaotic lifestyle of men proves to be the biggest hurdle to becoming a father.

Some of the things to be careful of to prevent infertility are as follows:

Smoking

Smoking is known as a potential risk factor for decreased male fertility. It affects sperm production, mobility, and even morphology in men.

Obesity

Due to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and some types of cancers the testosterone levels, as well as the physical capabilities of a man, can be affected.

Diet

Food plays an important role in increasing fertility, as a balanced diet can essentially be helpful towards general health, emotional health, and physical capabilities.

Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol can also affect sperm count in men. It can also decrease the testosterone levels of men which can inhibit no sex drive in men.

Environmental Factors:

If you are in contact with pesticides, pollutants, or other harmful chemicals, they can harm your sperm count.

Lack of exercise:

Exercising is proven to be a way to improve overall health including fertility. Exercising daily can help you increase your natural testosterone levels which increase fertility.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.