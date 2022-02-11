Expert Explains What Causes Male Infertility and How It Can be Treated

Infertility affects both men and women. Approximately 40–50% of all infertility cases are attributed to some issue with the male partner. It may surprise you to learn that only 45% of couples visit doctors while trying to conceive, and just 1% of infertile couples seek treatment.

At the same time, approximately 15% of couples in India experience infertility issues. Dr Aswathi Nair, the Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility (Delhi), explains some reasons for male infertility and how men can protect themselves from it.

Male infertility is caused by a variety of reasons, including medical, physical, and psychological issues. These factors contribute to sperm scarcity or low sperm quality. Men’s infertility is caused by a lack of awareness, lack of physical activity, bad eating habits, excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking, a haphazard lifestyle, and other factors.

Covid has contributed to infertility among men:

Coronavirus causes sperm cell death, according to studies and male fertility experts. Inflammation and oxidative stress may arise as a result of this. Individuals with Covid should have their fertility tested. This is because the coronavirus can harm men’s testicles and interfere with the synthesis of sperm and male sex hormones.

Male infertility treatment:

To treat infertility among men, a male fertility specialist will ask for a complete lifestyle history, which will include information about the patient’s medical history and sex life. The specialist also inspects the sperm.

Before undergoing surgery, various natural approaches to improve sperm quality can be suggested. Apart from that, the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, and testicular hormones are examined to see if they are under control.

Blood tests to assess hormone levels may be recommended, particularly for persons with azoospermia, hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, impotence, or erectile dysfunction. Male infertility is most commonly caused by varicocele. This causes the veins coming out of men’s testicles to swell, lowering the quality of sperm. It is treated with surgery.

Tips to maintain a healthy sperm count:

Eat a nutritious diet.

Do not use steroids.

Avoid stress and worry at all costs.

If you have an acute infection during corona, you should undergo a fertility test.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.