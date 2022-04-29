Expert Reveals Reasons Behind Weak and Brittle Nails, and it is Not Just Nutritional Levels

Amidst our rigorous skincare and haircare routine, we often overlook the importance of taking care of our nails. Hardly anyone told us that our nails are made up of layers of keratin which is also the protein our hair is made of. The main purpose that our nails serve is to give protection to the fingers and toes. However, often we forget that our nails need attention from turning brittle and weak.

Of course, poor nutritional level in the body is one of the major reasons behind having degraded nail quality, but several other reasons result in this. Addressing this crucial topic, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth has dropped a video where she revealed why you may be suffering from weak or brittle nails. She posted the video, along with a caption, “Are your nails breaking easily? We know nutritional deficiencies can cause brittle nails but there is a multitude of other causes which can cause nail breakage.” Listed below are some of the reasons behind the brittle and weak nails.

Age and Dry skin

Nails normally change as people age, and because of the dwindling nutritional level in the body, their quality also deteriorates.

Skin Condition

Certain skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis may often lead to brittle and weak nails. But it is nothing to be worried about as both of the conditions are medically treatable.

Health Condition

Several health conditions also result in poor quality of nails, and such health conditions include lifestyle diseases like hypothyroidism, diabetes, and lichen planus.

Iron Deficiency

The deficiency of iron is one of the major reasons behind such a condition because it leads to low levels of red blood cells.

Household chores

Excessive washing of clothes and utensils result in brittle and weak nails because washing powder and soap leads to dry skin.

Few other reasons include dehydration, fungal infection, hastily done manicures, and dry cuticles.

