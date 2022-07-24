Expert Reveals Why People Cheat On Their Partner In Marriages

Heartbreaks can be bad, especially when your significant other cheats on you. Extramarital affairs commonly occur when one partner’s emotional and physical needs aren’t met by their spouse.

You might wonder why a person cheats on their partner in the first place? It is because sometimes people can value self-gratification more than actual relationships.

In a conversation with HT Digital, Dr. Deepali Batra Expert, a Clinical Psychologist and Relationship Therapist, explained that when there is a lack of physical or emotional connection, a couple start losing interest in each other and get attracted to people outside their marriage.

Also, when there is a lack of attention from the spouse, it’s common for the partner to seek that from a third person.

She said, “Two of the very important reasons behind a partner seeking love outside marriage are the lack of physical and emotional connection. If both the partners have not had any physical relationship for a long time, then that is one big factor behind a marriage falling apart. Lack of emotional connection with each other may lead a spouse to begin something new, break the monotony and find that emotional support. If your partner is occupied all the time managing the house and children, an isolated spouse could show an inclination towards having an extra-marital affair. ”

The expert also mentioned that after being in a relationship for a long time and becoming comfortable with each other, there might be times when you both take each other for granted. From petty arguments to stress, all these things can add up to make a marriage unsuccessful.

Dr. Deepali also blamed social media for increasing cases of extramarital affairs. She said, “Due to social media and the sense of privacy it offers, people have started feeling less guilty about cheating on their partners.”

According to Dr. Batra, communication is the key, as when you sit down and have a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse, you’ll be able to solve the problems together rather than always fighting.

