Expert Suggested Hair Care Tips To Treat Hair Damage Post-Colouring

Can colour treatment cause hair damage? Usually, there isn’t any complication with hair colourings, especially when you get it done by professionals and do not overdo it. The leading cause of damage from hair colouring is home-dying and overdoing it. A professional would have the expertise of this line through which they can prevent any damage or mishaps. When you colour your hair frequently, it leads to brittle hair, which further weakens the cuticles over time. Because of this, both colour and moisture fade away.

Speaking on the subject, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Brand head and Distributor of Davines India, Divya Kohli, shared some insights on how hair colouring causes damage, such as split ends, hair loss, breakage, and dry hair. To help you with this, we have presented this article containing hair care tips to treat and mend colour-damaged hair.

Must use Moisture-rich hair dye

Conditioners are best when it comes to smoothing hair. That’s why using hair dye before hair colour is essential. And if you’re dying hair at home, it’s advised to avoid pull-through caps, which cause damage to colour overlap.

Use olive oil

Applying oils majorly helps in rehydrating the hair and smoothing the cuticles. And olive oil, in particular, tends to help in softening the hair and replenish moisture. Although, make sure to apply olive oil at least a few days later.

Colour-safe shampoo and conditioner

Use specific hair products after colouring as they are formulated with a proper pH that prevents the hair shaft from swelling and letting the dye leak out. And this will also help in keeping the hair colour for extended periods.

Use products with purple mica

There are various hair care products in the market that come with purple mica, which is a natural pigment with reparative formulas. Such products are important to reduce the brassy and yellow undertone and make your hair colour more refreshing and shiny.

Products with shea butter and argan oil

To reduce hair damage post-colouring, you need products that keep the hair hydrated and moisturized. For that, using shea butter and argan oil-based products is best. They also make your brittle strands more soft and shiny.

