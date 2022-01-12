Expert Suggests 11 Simple Tips to Control Weight Gain in Winters

People usually tend to gain weight in the winter season as they prefer to curl up in their beds, and binge eat while watching their favourite shows or movies. Comparatively, our diet in the winter increases because foods help us stay warm from within. RD- Chief Dietician at Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai Nutritionist Zamurrud M. Patel in a chat with India.com, shared some simple hacks to avoid weight gain in winters.

Do not skip exercise routine: Keep burning the calories, don’t allow laziness to get in the way. Choose any time of the day, where you can go out for a walk or do workouts.

Warm Liquids At Your Rescue: Green Tea, Soups, Broths don’t add many calories to your meal, and you will enjoy hot beverages during the chilly winter season. Enjoy the greens which come of optimum quality in winters, spinach soup is one good meal to keep yourself full and not add calories.

Protein Rich Foods: Proteins have a good thermogenic effect, hence they provide you with warmth during winters. Add Fish, Chicken, Eggs, Milk, Milk products, and Pulses to your diet. Protein reduces the glycemic index of the meal and keeps you full for long hours.

Consume Good Quality Fats: Nuts, seeds, and Fish provide good quality fat which ensures the health of your skin and prevents it from drying in winters.

Avoid Deep Fried foods: Not just in winters but avoid deep-fried food throughout the year. Always prefer Roasting, Steaming, Marination to add flavor to your food.

Say No To Alcohol: The ethanol in your alcohol changes your metabolism and makes you store fat.

Fiber-Rich foods: High Fiber foods play a vital role in curbing your appetite. Raw Veggies, Fruits, Nuts, and Dried Fruits are some high fiber foods.

At parties, be cautious of what you eat and how much you eat.

Sleeping for longer hours is comforting but it disturbs your hormone cycle.

Cut down on sugar intake and keep your salt intake under check. High salt intake leads to more bloating, and immediate feelings of weight gain and discomfort. In case you are undergoing bloating effects, drink plenty of water to minimize it.

Create a good menu, as per your routine, and stick to it.

