Expert Suggests 5 Things Parents Should Stop Doing To Make Kids Independent

Raising mentally strong kids, who are efficient in taking on real-world challenges, requires parents to give up the unhealthy practices that may rob kids of mental strength. Mental strength helps children to bounce back from setbacks and gives them the ability to keep going until they achieve their goals. Parenting and English coach, Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi has listed a few important things that parents need to stop doing for their kids if they want them to know how to tackle challenges in the future.

According to Dr Pallavi, kids need to learn how to deal with problems and challenges on their own. An excerpt from her Instagram post read, “Unfortunately many times, we think we are helping them with shortcuts when we are not. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is step back and let them figure things out for themselves. Falling is also a skill to be learnt!” She also shared five things that parents should stop doing for their kids, which are:

Doing Their schoolwork for them

Many parents do homework themselves instead of letting their children do it. This not only makes them dependent but is also a hindrance to the knowledge they are supposed to gain by doing that homework.

Making every decision for them

Taking every single decision for your child is quite common. But you must let your child decide for himself/herself as they need to learn from their mistakes. It will also boost the decision-making skill of the child at an early age.

Over-praising every single thing they do

You need to stop praising them for everything they do. Along with praising, you must also point out their mistakes. Tell your children when they go wrong so that they learn to take criticism in the future.

Giving them everything they want, when they want

You need to stop falling for those innocent eyes your child gives you when they want something. Make them work for the things they demand. For instance, ask them to study well and score a certain grade on a test to receive a toy or anything they need.

Always protect them from failure.

It’s just like learning how to cycle. If you save your children every time they fall, then the training wheels won’t be removed any time soon. Let them fall once, it will teach them how to stand on their own.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here