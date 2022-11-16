Expert Suggests Five Food Items to Boost Good Cholesterol

High cholesterol sounds daunting, doesn’t it? It is no secret that consuming highly processed foods facilitates the risk of developing several ailments. Additionally, it disturbs the body’s cholesterol level. A high cholesterol level can be detrimental to your health. However, there’s also good cholesterol in the body. The good ones are regarded as HDL.

When LDL (bad cholesterol) increases, it forms a layer of plaque on the arterial walls resulting in several heart-related problems. To prevent this, health professionals recommend increasing good cholesterol. To help you increase your blood cholesterol levels, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra dropped a post on her Instagram post. Claiming that exercise alone is not enough to increase good cholesterol, she suggested some food items that should be part of your diet for improved HDL.

Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds are an excellent source of plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and other healthy nutrients. Loveneet claims that adding chia seeds into your diet aid in lowering LDL levels and lowering blood pressure.

Barley:

Barley is a chewy whole grain, which is an excellent source to obtain beta-glucan. The soluble fibre can help in a better HDL to LDL, ratio.

Walnuts:

Walnuts possess omega-3 fats, which are a type of monosaturated fatty acid that aids in protecting the heart. Thus, walnuts decrease blood cholesterol and increase HDL (good cholesterol).

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil has been shown to increase both good and bad cholesterol. The nutritionist claims that triglycerides make up only a small number of fatty acids in coconut oil.

Soybean:

Soybean is the vegetarian equivalent of meat. It offers the goodness of unsaturated fat, fibre, and protein. Moreover, it contains isoflavones which increase HDL levels. Loveneet Batra added that if phytoestrogens reduce LDL levels and triglycerides, it can improve your lipid profile.

