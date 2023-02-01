Drinking enough water every day is important for our health. More than 60 per cent of our body is made up of water. When we drink sufficient water, our body functions properly. Water can prevent dehydration and many infectious diseases. It helps lubricate the joints, regulate the body temperature, boost the digestive system, help in weight loss, rejuvenate the skin, prevent kidney damage and there are other several benefits too.

But often people are confused about when to drink water. Some people believe that drinking water without brushing your teeth as soon as you wake up in the morning has several health benefits. While, some people believe that by drinking water without brushing in the morning, the dirt goes inside, which causes harmful germs to go into the stomach.

Speaking about the same, yoga instructor and homoeopathy doctor, Nupur Rohatgi considers drinking water without brushing your teeth to be perfect. Let us know more about the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach.

Sharing a post on her Instagram handle, the doctor said, “If you drink water as soon as you wake up in the morning without brushing your teeth, then it has more benefits." Explaining the reasons, she said that drinking water on an empty stomach strengthens immunity.

Here are some of the amazing benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning:

Helps build immunity

Bacteria grow in the mouth while you are asleep and when you drink water without brushing, you ingest those bacteria that help to improve immunity.

Boosts digestive system and prevents indigestion

The expert says that these bacteria boost digestion and do not cause the problem of indigestion.

Helps lower high blood pressure

Dr Nupur suggests that we should make a habit to drink water as soon as we wake up in the morning. Drinking water on an empty stomach also reduces high blood pressure.

