Experts Claim Making Noises During Sex Helps Reaching Orgasm

In several countries including Britain, the United States, Netherlands, Canada and Germany July 31 is celebrated as the National Orgasm Day. There is also a separate Women’s Orgasm Day which is celebrated on August 8. The aim of observing this day is to spread awareness about healthy sex life, orgasms and sexuality in general, among common people.

Even in the age of the internet, sex remains a taboo topic of discussion for many. Many people all over the world are unable to have a free discussion on sex and orgasm owing to the shame and stigma attached to it.

One of the main ways to reach an orgasm is through moaning. Moaning is something which comes naturally while one is at the height of pleasure, yet many people are afraid to moan lest somebody should overhear them. Recently, a study was carried out by experts at New York University on this. Dr Zhana Vrangalova, a professor of human sexuality at NYU, says that moaning is an expression of sexual pleasure, and it is an important component of reaching an orgasm. According to Vrangalova, moaning during sex let your partner know that you’re getting pleasure from the act, thereby goading them on to please you more.

She says that since moaning during sex is natural, trying to suppress it might lower pleasure levels and prevent one from reaching the climax.

According to the journal Psychology Today, verbally expressing arousal can give a person an indication of whether their partner’s orgasm is real or fake. Moaning acts as ‘arousal transfer’ in this case. It also tells a sex partner which parts of the human body the other person is deriving the most pleasure from.

Most medical professionals are of the opinion that the pain that most women experience during sex gives them maximum pleasure, and around 75 percent of women orgasm more than once. However, a lack of moaning will lead to a gap in communication between partners as the male partner will be unable to understand whether the woman has reached orgasm or not if she doesn’t express it.

