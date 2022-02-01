Experts Suggest Don't Ignore These Symptoms To Avoid Depression

The cases of depression are increasing at such a fast pace in India that now 1 out of every 20 Indians report this mental illness, according to the World Health Organization. Hence, it becomes very important for us to not only know about the symptoms of depression but also to know how to take care of ourselves when in depression.

According to Doctor Sameer Malhotra, the director of the department of mental health and behavioural science at Max super specialty hospital Saket, depression has three main symptoms.

First is not being able to focus on any work. Second is feeling really tired after performing small tasks or work and third, feeling sad or upset all the time. If a person feels any two of these symptoms continuously for two weeks then that person is going towards depression.

In such a condition one can go for self-care along with treatment. Here are a few ways of self-care suggested by Dr Malhotra.

Conversation is the best way to stay away from depression. Depressed people should share their feelings with their loved ones.

Stay away from negativity. Remember the positive and successful parts of your life.

Balance between sleep and food is very important for coming out of depression. Eating good food is necessary.

There should be a proper time to sleep. Lay on bed even if you do not feel sleepy.

Avoid using a lot of phones at this time.

Depression patients must spend some time in sunlight. Go outside and meet people.

Music can prove to be a great help when you feel sad. Listen to soothing music like flute and Sitar.

Stay away from intoxicating substances.

Yoga is good for calming the mind down. Hence it should be regularly practiced.

As per Dr Malhotra the three points mentioned above are signs of depression. There are other symptoms as well which tell that one is in depression. For example, you get irregular sleep or at times feel very sleepy and your appetite goes down.

Along with this the patient feels that no one can help them and they have no future. To save yourself from this one needs to think positively. Look at the solution instead of the problem. The closed ones need to make the person feel important. Also they should not give any unnecessary advice.

