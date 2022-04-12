Experts Suggest These Tips to Protect Yourself from Sunburn and Heal Burn Scars

The onset of summer brings with it health risks like sunstroke, dehydration, diarrhoea, and sunburn. One of the most common among these is sunburn. While sunburn can increase the risk of skin cancer, people tend to be careless when it comes to protecting their skin. This leads to burn scars and long-lasting effects of sunburn.

Rupali Sharma, the founder of Aegte Lifestyle told Hindustan Times in an interview that “to prevent scars, one can run cool tap water or use aloe vera gel as it is a natural antibiotic that can soothe and cool down the skin, preventing further infections.” She further added that applying petroleum gel or silicone helps reduce the size, stiffness and redness of burn scars. She asked the people to let the blisters heal automatically and cover them with a non-stick gauge to prevent infections. “For pain relief, one can follow prescribed OTC medication,” she said.

Advertisement

Burn scars take varying times to heal depending on how your skin reacts to the medication. It is important for us to give time for our skin to heal. Sharma informed that patients with minor burns can reduce scarring with household techniques, but critical burns require more sensitive treatment. Hence, it is advisable to consult a doctor in case of infections and severe burns.

Read about some basic tricks to protect your skin from the sun in summers:

Sunscreen

Sunscreen helps shield your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. The UVB and UVA rays can damage your skin and cause sunburns. Cosmetics and sunscreens that contain SPF 30 or higher and are water-resistant are the most recommended ones. Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before leaving home.

Outfits

Even though SPF 50 helps protect your skin, it is important to cover it as much as possible. Long-sleeved shirts, tops, long skirts and pants are the most advisable. Wear colours that help protect you from UV rays and heat the most.

Continuous moisturization

Light moisturizers containing SPF help with protection really well. They don’t let your skin dry and help as an extra layer against UVB and UVA rays. Moisturize every 2 hours to keep your skin healthy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.