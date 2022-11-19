Experts Suggest Ways To Take Care Of Your Skin The Right Way

As the body’s largest organ is the skin, it deserves a lot of care and attention. However, finding the right skincare routine can be difficult — with a seemingly infinite number of serums, cleansers and treatments available. This often confuses us, as to which regime we should follow. Thus, we bring you some tips from certified dermatologists and expert physicians, that will help you to take care of your skin the right way.

Increase the dosage of Vitamin C in your daily routine:

Vitamin C is extremely beneficial to our bodies. For healthy skin, many experts recommend including vitamin C in your diet. It aids in the treatment of hyperpigmentation. In addition, serum containing antioxidants can be used. They shield the skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Consume nutritious foods:

No matter how many good skincare products we use, if we do not eat a balanced and nutritious diet, our skin will not glow and we will be at risk of contracting diseases too. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, and polyphenols in your diet. In addition, for healthy skin, consume seafood such as salmon and tuna.

Prioritise exercise to enhance the glow:

Yoga and exercise are beneficial to our overall physical health. Daily exercise is recommended by experts for good health. After exercising, the skin has a different glow. According to experts, exercising increases blood flow to the organs, which causes the glow. Exercise also aids in the reduction of cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone that helps to keep inflammation and skin diseases at bay.

Increase collagen production:

Collagen is a protein that is required for the development of our skin and muscles. Our bodies naturally produce collagen, but its production slows as we age. Because of a lack of collagen, wrinkles appear on the skin, and the skin becomes dry.

Give some time to the skin before sleeping:

Experts agree that we should set aside some time for skin care before going to bed every day. Working all day and exposing our skin to heat and dust outside significantly impacts our skin. That is why it is essential to wash the skin thoroughly at night and then apply a good moisturiser.

As a result, moisture remains on the skin all night. Many dermatologists recommend using SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Mask in the summer and Pumpkin Enzyme Mask during winter.

Sun rays should be avoided:

According to skin experts, the sun’s UV rays cause significant skin damage. If you spend a lot of time outside, you should wear a mask to protect your face and hands. Along with this, it is necessary to use sun protection cream to avoid sun tans.

