Experts Urge Women Runners to Be More Conscious About Calcium Intake

Everyone in childhood was asked by their parents to ‘eat the greens’ or to finish the entire glass of milk as green vegetables like spinach are a good source of calcium and milk is one of the best and most widely available sources of calcium. But, why calcium? This is because calcium is one of the most important minerals for the human body as it has significance in the functioning of vital organs like the brain and skeletal muscle.

Highlighting the significance of calcium in bone health, the experts had informed that surprisingly 99% of the calcium in the human body is stored in bones and teeth which gives them strength and structure. But according to health experts, calcium in the female body does more than just give strength to the bones.

Adding to that the CEO and Founder of Fitpage, Vikas Singh, claims that menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause add greater importance to calcium needs which increases with the age or affects the performance of the female body.

Experts say that calcium deficiencies give rise to conditions like Osteoporosis which causes bones to become weak and brittle.

As per the Fitpage, calcium helps in the proper functioning of the brain by regulating the neurotransmitters i.e., the brain’s messengers, and assisting with memory. Not just this, but it also aids the muscles to contract quickly and efficiently, which is very important for runners.

The Fitpage CEO claims that the woman who runs may have a higher risk of osteoporosis, and this can happen because they constantly perform high-intensity exercise like running.

According to the American online publisher, WebMD, in general osteoporosis affects 9 million women primarily postmenopausal women, adding to this it informed that an additional 34 million women are estimated to have a bone loss that puts them at the risk for the condition.

Not just this, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis foundation claims that approximately one in two women over the age of 50 years will break a bone because of osteoporosis.

Singh further points out that if a woman trains for more than seven hours per week then the chances of developing osteoporosis increases, and this condition weakens the bones to such an extent that the simple act of running can fracture a bone, this because a person applies around three times of the body weight through every strike. And all this can be avoided by taking an adequate amount of calcium that prevents osteoporosis.

