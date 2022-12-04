Experts Warn of Avian Influenza Virus in Humans: All You Need to Know

Several beaches in Peru were found littered with carcasses in Peru as over 5,500 hundred pelicans were found dead in recent weeks due to an outbreak of bird flu, according to a BBC report. The Peruvian authorities have now issued a warning to prevent the spread of the H5N1 avian influenza strain to farm poultry.

In total more than 13,000 birds have been killed by the virus, the BCC report added.

Apart from Peru, there is an outbreak of bird flu in Europe and the United States. As the disease is spreading to more countries, experts warn of signs of bird flu in humans.

Avian Influenza or bird flu is caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses usually naturally spread among wild aquatic birds and can also infect domestic poultry and animal species.

Can avian influenza spread to humans?

These viruses usually do not infect humans and the cases of bird flu in humans are rare, according to experts. H7N9 and H5N1 viruses are mostly responsible for human illnesses and even may result in serious illness or fatality in some cases.

How Avian Influenza Bird Flu Spreads in Humans?

Infected birds spread flu virus through their mucous membranes, saliva and faeces and a person gets infected when virus gets into the body through eyes, nose or mouth.

How to detect Bird Flu Virus in Humans?

Detection of flu can be done through a swab test from the nose or throat of the patient. Testing is more accurate when the swab sample is collected within the first few days of illness.

What are the Symptoms of Bird Flu?

Dr Aggarwal says signs and symptoms of bird flu virus in humans range from mild illness like redness of eyes (conjunctivitis) or respiratory symptoms (such as pneumonia), fever, cough and cold, body aches, breathing difficulty or diarrhoea and nausea.

Prevention of Bird Flu

People should avoid direct contact with wild birds and domestic birds that look unhealthy or have died.

Bird flu virus infections in people mostly happen when they are in close or unprotected contact with infected birds and when the person touches their eyes, mouth or nose.

Get vaccinated every year with a seasonal flu vaccine.

