Explained: Types Of Asthma And What Triggers Them

Diagnosis of asthma is important to treat the symptoms and ensure that one avoids emergency situations. There are several types of asthma and knowing which one you have can further help treat the symptoms. According to Asthma+Lung, UK, here are the different types of asthma and their causes:

Allergic Asthma – Allergic or atopic asthma is categorised on the basis of triggers such as pets, pollens and dust mites. It is the most common type of asthma and about 80% of affected people have a related condition such as hay fever, eczema or food allergies.

Seasonal Asthma – When asthma flare-ups occur during certain times of the year, such as during hay fever season or winters, it is categorised as seasonal asthma. Although asthma is a chronic condition, people who are affected by seasonal asthma, might not see the symptoms other than during those times.

Occupational Asthma – This type of asthma is categorised by the occurrence of symptoms due to the work you do. You might have occupational asthma if your asthma symptoms started as an adult and if they improve on days you don’t go to work. Usually, occupational asthma is a type of allergic asthma and something that you work with at work might be a trigger for your symptoms.

Non-allergic Asthma – This is the type of asthma that doesn’t really have any allergy trigger. The less common type doesn’t have any well-explained causes and usually develops later in life. It is often more severe than other kinds of asthma and the symptoms can only be managed by talking to your general physician.

Exercise-induced Asthma – The name of this type of asthma is almost self-explanatory. Caused by exercise, people usually have asthma-like symptoms but are undiagnosed. It is also known as Exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB) and is mostly seen in elite athletes or people who indulge in strenuous exercises in cold conditions.

Difficult Asthma – Some people with asthma have “difficult asthma”. The name is given to it because of the difficulty in managing asthma symptoms due to other health conditions present alongside asthma. The symptoms involve frequent flare-ups, symptoms of not responding to reliever inhalers and needing to use the reliever inhaler a lot more than usual.

Severe Asthma – Diagnosed in 4% of adults, severe asthma is categorized by severe symptoms which do not improve with standard medications. People with severe asthma need to take steroids on a long-term basis to control the inflammation of the airways. Sometimes, doctors also use the term brittle asthma to describe it.

Childhood Asthma – Asthma affects about 6% of all the children in India and some of them find that the condition either improves or totally disappears by the time they are full-grown adults. Such children suffer from what is known as “childhood asthma.”

