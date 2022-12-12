Explore Croatia With a Schengen Visa if You Are Going to Europe Over the Holidays

Luckily, if Croatia is on your travel list, good news is waiting for you. Croatia, a popular travel destination, will join the Schengen area, saving travelers from having to go through the inconvenience of obtaining a visa again. As a Schengen state recognised by the European Union, Croatia is open to travelers with this visa.

According to schengenvisa.com, however, Bulgaria and Romania will not be able to travel visa-free to Schengen Zone nations starting in 2019 because there was not a unanimous decision made by the 27 EU Ministers present at the meeting held today to support the entry of both of these Balkan nations into this region.

With currently 27 nations, the Schengen Visa is the largest visa-free region in the world. People with a Schengen visa are able to visit the aforementioned 27 nations without a visa. A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that enables travellers to enter any member state and remain there for up to 90 days for either leisure or business.

The most prevalent visa for Europe is the Schengen visa. It allows the holder to leave the Schengen region and enter it freely from any of the Schengen member nations. The Schengen Area does not have border restrictions.

With so many stunning nations sharing borders, railroads and other modes of transportation link the locations, making travel and exploration easier.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here