Explore the Beauty of India, go on a Pilgrimage with Indian Railways Bharat Darshan Special Train

The Indian Railways will be starting a special train from August that will cover top top tourist destinations, including the seven Jyotirlingas. This Bharat-Darshan special train will be run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) between August 24 and September 5. The price of this 13 day and 12 night journey has been fixed at ₹ 12,285. This price includes accommodation and meals. It must also be mentioned that all passengers on this train will be insured.

The special train will cover the seven Jyotirlingas including Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. Further, the passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Ashram.

The seating facility in the Bharat-Darshan special train will be available from Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Mau, Kanpur, and Jhansi.

Those people who are interested in going for this trip will need to book their tickets either through the official IRCTC website or will have to visit the Lucknow office of IRCTC. Further, a person can obtain detailed information and can also book their tickets by contacting 8595924274 or 8287930939.

Bharat-Darshan is a joint venture of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Indian Railways. The main aim of this project is to make sure that cheapest tour packages are offered frequently. The main idea behind doing this is to make sure that more and more people exposed to the different cultures and parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is aiming to complete 58 critical and 68 important projects in the next couple of years. Through these projects, the Indian Railways will aim at improving the safety systems, quality standards, and create additional capacity for passengers, among other things. The worth of this project is estimated to be Rs 11,600 crore.

The Railway Ministry in an official release revealed that they will be working towards completing 58 supercritical projects even after the challenges that have been caused due to the coronavirus situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here