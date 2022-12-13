Explore the Best Christmas Markets in India This Season With Your Loved Ones

Christmas markets were first created in Germany in the late Middle Ages, and rapidly spread to other nations, each of which had its own distinctive charm. Booking.com has put together a list of some of the best Christmas markets in India for a one-of-a-kind experience with the holiday season in mind. There is a Christmas market out there for everyone, whether you’re looking for one with conventional Christmas gift options or one with trendy crafts that are sure to be popular. So save some time on your calendar to enjoy the holiday spirit this year.

1.Park Street Festival, Kolkata

26–30 December 2022

Park Street, sometimes referred to as the Kolkata Christmas Festival, is one of the busiest and most festive streets throughout the holiday season. Park Street celebrates a three-day carnival with renowned restaurants setting up food stalls ranging from Chinese and Tbetian to bakeries, hawkers, and kiosks. Park Street is already home to some of the trendiest eateries. For those wishing to soak up some holiday spirit, the Park Street Festival offers food, shopping, amazing Santa merchandise, and numerous entertaining activities. If that isn’t enough to get you in the holiday spirit, there is also a huge Christmas tree decorated with lights, ornaments, presents, and more.

2. Bangalore’s Sunday Soul Sante

18th December 2022

An annual celebration called Sunday Soul Sante takes place around Christmas in Bengaluru. Starting with Kenisha Francis’ odd appearance, this vivacious Christmas market is the height of design, art, craft, and entertainment! The popular Keralan band The Thaikkudam Bridge will also be performing at Sunday Soul Sante. At this market, people may purchase gifts, consume delicious food, and engage in interesting holiday shopping.

3.Police Bazaar, Shillong

1 December 2022–1 January 2023

The renowned Police Bazaar is located in Shillong, also known as Pine City. During the holiday season, Police Bazaar transforms into a Santa Town with fun pop-ups like Santa Claus gift distribution, glee groups, entertainment, and a tonne of purchasing options like traditional handicraft shops, local ornaments, and oxidised jewellery. Along with shopping, the location serves up mouthwatering street cuisine and sumptuous Christmas meals for everyone to enjoy.

4. Arpora Night Market, Goa

Every Saturday

Goa, one of the most well-liked travel destinations in India, is especially joyful and festive in December. The Arpora Night Market is one of Goa’s most popular Christmas markets. Only hosted on Saturdays, the all-inclusive market offers the hottest Christmas delicacies and live music performances to get you in the festive spirit. You’ll surely fill your backpack with some unique Christmas-themed things, whether you’re a frequent shopper or not, or even if you’re just a casual eater.

5. Kochi’s Cochin Carnival

25th December - 1st January

Cochin Carnival, one of India’s oldest Christmas celebrations hosted in Fort Kochi, lasts for ten days and is highlighted by protests and competitions in sports like beach football, boxing, wrestling, cycling, and marathons. The town is tastefully decked out and illuminated throughout this season with festive lights, graffiti art, and Christmas decorations. The streets come alive with parades, parties, and processions in brightly coloured costumes. There is tonnes of celebration and pleasure, as well as music, dance, culinary festivals, and art exhibits. The burning of the enormous Papanhi statue at midnight, which represents all negativity and ushers in the new year with joy, shouts, and positivity, is one of the carnival’s main attractions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here