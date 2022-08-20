Explore These Beautiful Locations Through These OTT Web Shows

If you are looking for some travel ideas, Netflix has it all. From showcasing surreal landscapes to spectacular valleys, these sitcoms will surely inspire you to explore new destinations in India.

Toolsidas Junior

A sports drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior is set in the 1980s. It depicts the charm of Calcutta in 1994, as seen through its busy streets, the picturesque views of the Hooghly River and the Victoria Memorial. The film shows Toolsidas (Rajiv Kapoor) competing against Jimmy Tandon (Dalip Tahhil), so that he can show his son, Toolsidas Junior (master Varun Buddhadev), he is capable of winning snooker tournaments.

Mismatched

A lighthearted drama, which explores a young and fragile relationship. A romantic comedy set in Rajasthan; this web show features majestic backdrops that reflect the state’s royalty. As the camera moves across Jaipur, the Pink City, viewers come across ancient forts, palaces, bazaars and cafes.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

From Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh, it’s shot throughout India. A fictional town, Onkara is breathtakingly beautiful. There are a number of places to visit in Madhya Pradesh that are a visual treat for tourists due to its diverse wildlife and intriguing history. The state is known for its vibrant culture and one can witness the splendour of opulent palaces namely, Rajwada, Madan Mahal Fort and Chhatris.

Haseen Dillruba

Featuring Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, in the lead roles, the movie is set in the town of Jwalapur. It captures the picturesque location of Haridwar, including river Ganga’s. The famous rapids of Rishikesh that are popular with adventure seekers for white water rafting are featured too.

Taj Mahal 1989

Whenever you mention Agra, the Taj Mahal comes immediately to mind. The series is a romantic drama that moves across different periods. Couples of varying ages explore the politics of love through marriage, budding romances, and friendships. A number of the scenes of this series are shot on the banks of the holy river Yamuna, and around one of the seven wonders of the world.

Little Things

This show is an ode to the subculture of live-in couples in semi-modern India. Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the series’ final season was filmed in God’s Own Country, Kerala. The picturesque backwaters and landscapes of Munnar, Kochi, and Alleppey play an integral role in the storyline and lends a visual tour of the state for the viewers.

