Exploring Amitabh Bachchan’s Regional Filmography on His 78th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The legend has an impact on the Indian film industry, India, and Indians that can hardly be matched any time in the coming decades. The man synonymous with Bollywood’s ‘angry young man’ turns 78 on October 11. Nearly half of his life has been spent making movies.

He has seen it all, the angry young man of the 70s to the softer, romantic hero of the 80s. While he faced some career problems in the late 90s, he bounced back in the 2000s to play his second innings as the older, modern patriarch in many films.

Despite playing so many characters throughout these years, each role is still distinct in the audience memories. Be it the rock-hard man in Deewar, or sarcastic yet sacrificial hero of Sholay. The Padma Sri awardee, however, did not limit himself to Hindi films.

Here are five regional films of Amitabh that you may not know-

Anusandhan, Bengali, 1981

This special film was simultaneously shot in two languages: Anusandhan, Bengali and Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Hindi. It stars Raakhee Gulzar as the female lead with Amjad Khan and Utpal Dut in support roles. This is classic love at first sight story with a healthy dose of villains and drama.

Ganga, Bhojpuri, 2006

Ganga is set in the ruler landscape of Bihar and explores themes like class and honour and love. This multi-starrer drama had names Hema Malini, Nagma, Manoj Tiwari, and Ravi Kishan. Now 50% of the cast is in our parliament.

Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Marathi, 2007

Here Amitabh plays the role of narrator, a sutradhar between the audience and the story. The film went on to win the National Award. The role of a narrator is actually perfect for commanding voice like Amitabh’s, whether it’s the funny and friendly Godly voice in Bawarchi (1972) or a serious, magnetic sound in Lagaan (2001).

Kandahar, Malayalam, 2010

Amitabh shared the screen with Sumalatha, Mohanlal, and Ganesh Venkatraman in this Tollywood military film. The story is based on real-life flight hijack of 1999. It’s rumoured that he did not want to paid for the film and was simply eager to do it. However, he was offered a hefty sum of money.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Telugu, 2019

The latest entry to Amitabh’s venture into regional cinema has a phenomenal cast of Chiranjeevi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Sudeep Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Sethupathi. The historical drama impressed audience and critics alike.