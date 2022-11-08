Exposure to Pollution Can Have Serious Effects On Our Skin, Here Are Some Tips To Prevent It

The number of people adversely affected by air pollutants has increased significantly as a result of the increase in air pollution across the national capital region. The first line of defence against any external environmental variables like pollution is the skin, because it is the outermost barrier protecting the body. “Long-term exposure to different air pollutants and elements that contribute to air pollution, such as UV radiation, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, oxides, particulate matter, ozone, and tobacco smoke, can have negative effects on human skin,” says Dr. Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology, Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Dr Gupta believes that atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, atopic eczema, psoriasis, acne, and skin cancer are all inflammatory or allergic disorders that are brought on by changes in how lipids, deoxyribonucleic acid, and proteins inside human skin function as a result of air pollution. A disruption in the skin’s ability to act as a barrier allows the emergence of numerous skin illnesses. It happens due to repeated exposure to air pollutants, which damages the skin’s normal defensive capacity.

Dr Gupta shares some tips on how to tackle the pollutants and prevent skin ailments

For good skin, make it a practice to wash your hands and face twice daily or whenever you come back from outside. By removing impurities from the skin’s surface as well as contaminants that have accumulated inside the skin pores, using an oil-based cleanser or face wash can help the skin become more clean. Exfoliate twice a week helps to eliminate dead skin cells and the dust particles and impurities that are present in the pores of the skin. In order to avoid irritating the skin when exfoliating, it is recommended to apply gentle circular strokes. The best line of treatment against any radical damage to the skin, is to include antioxidants in the regular skincare routine. Strong antioxidants like vitamin C should be used frequently to prevent the appearance of oxidative stress symptoms including dark spots, fine lines, and drooping skin. A healthy skin is one that is well-hydrated, therefore maintaining the skin’s optimal moisture levels can help shield it from harm. While going outside on a busy day, apply nourishing moisturizers to avoid looking excessively oily and to protect your skin from damaging air pollution

