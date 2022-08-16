Eye-Care Beauty Products are not Gender Specified

Well, it wouldn’t be a lie if we say, traditionally the beauty industry was pretty conservative when it came to makeup and skincare. The “ideal consumer” was frequently fair, a young, cis woman with strong ties to traditional gender roles. The sad reality was that those who don’t fall into this limited category had very few options. Not just for cosmetics but skincare as well.

Thankfully things have changed now and the promotion of gender-neutral makeup and skincare products has become a long overdue trend in the beauty industry. No matter your gender- female, male, transgender, gay, straight, non-binary, young, or old under-eye care is a basic necessity. Initially, female-focused products dominated the market. However, now gender-neutral cosmetics have become more popular, thanks to the rise of men’s beauty and grooming.

Especially when it comes to eye care, because anyone can develop dark circles, discolouration, fine lines, under-eye bags, and puffiness due to lack of sleep, stress, a poor diet, or ageing.

According to the Times of India, Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, asserts that it is entirely normal and has nothing to do with a person’s gender. She offers her opinions on products for using eye care regardless of gender.

Healthcare and the beauty sector have recognised the value of consumer-focused communication as a universally effective strategy. Markets today are flooded with gender-neutral products, and packaging has also been updated from gender-specific colours to more neutral tones. Many public spaces have signs displaying gender-neutral messages and ideas.

For the creation of under-eye gel serums, some brands have adapted nanotechnology, and such innovations have had great success. A greater impact will be made if people realise that this is just a medical aid and if communications about it are spread without gender bias. Everyone who wants to take the best possible care of themselves should consider under-eye care.

According to TOI’s report, IMARC Group, Unisex eyewear products account for a share of two-thirds of the total market size. This is attributed to the product designs for all genders.

