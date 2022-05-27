Eyeglasses Or Contacts? What Is Better For Your Eyes

The choice to wear eyeglasses or contact lenses for vision correction depends on personal preferences, like one’s lifestyle, comfort, convenience, and even the budget. Both eyeglasses and contact lenses have their pros and cons in terms of ease of use, vision, and eye health. If you are also confused about what to pick, we have made the task a little easier for you. Here are a bunch of advantages, as well as, disadvantages linked to specks and lenses, as shared by eye Q.

Advantages of eyeglasses:

Wearing glasses reduces the need to touch the eyes, which in turn reduces the chances of irritation in the eyes or developing an eye infection. Eyeglasses don’t exacerbate the problem if a person has dry or sensitive eyes. They are indeed budget-friendly as compared to contact lenses Frames are fashionable and can even enhance a person’s personality and style. Glasses offer protection from wind, dust, and debris. If you have to work on screens for long hours, the glasses come with an ultraviolet guard that protects the retina from harmful UV rays emitted by laptops and screens.

Disadvantages of eyeglasses:

Eyeglasses sit about 12 mm, which is about a half-inch, from the eyes, therefore your peripheral vision might get distorted. People face difficulty while focusing on objects and even blurry vision when they first start wearing glasses. While glasses enhance one’s personality, a lot of people don’t like how they look after wearing eyeglasses. They feel it detracts from their facial aesthetics or hides their features. In some cases, glasses might make eyes appear unnaturally minified or magnified.

Advantages of wearing contact lenses

Contacts give a wider field of view and cause fewer vision distortions and obstructions than eyeglasses. You can play sports, exercise, or even dance while wearing contacts. Contacts typically are not affected by weather conditions and they don’t fog up in cold weather. People may experiment with different color lenses.

Disadvantages of contact lenses:

People struggle in applying and removing a contact lens, however, proper technique and practice can rectify it. Contacts reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the eye, and can further increase the severity of dry eye syndrome. Wearing contact lenses adds to the symptoms of computer vision syndrome. Contacts require proper lens care, as well as, cleaning, to avoid potentially serious eye infections. Sleeping with daily wear contacts, can make eyes dry, gritty, red, and irritated. Above all, contact lenses are expensive to purchase as well as to maintain.

