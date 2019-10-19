Eyeing Dramatic Hair Color Change? Rafi Kouyoumijian Reveals Top Things to Consider

The colour and shade of your hair can dramatically transform your overall appearance. A trendy, bright, or neon colours can make you look vibrant and outgoing, a bombshell blonde can make you look bubbly and fun, and a luxurious brunette can make you look elegant and sophisticated.

Yet, get the wrong colour for your skin tone and what should be an enhanced and enchanting transformation can make you look washed out or unnecessarily harsh.

Hair designer and stylist Rafi Kouyoumijian knows a thing or two about dramatic hair colour transformations. After all, Rafi is one of the most sought after hair designers in the United Arab Emirates and rightly so. His skill and finesse when it comes to hair colouring have earned him international renown.

The in-demand stylist believes hairdressing is both an art and a science, thereby urging anyone considering a dramatic hair colour change to think carefully and pay specific attention to the following points.

Firstly, under no circumstances should anyone contemplating a hair colour change should do it themselves. Rafi warns that this is an absolute no-go. The shops may be awash with a tempting array of dyes, but there are a host of things that could go wrong if you attempt to apply it yourself, explains Rafi. Patchy colour, the wrong shade, and damaged hair are just a few of the accidents waiting to happen for any would-be DIY enthusiasts.

Rafi always advises the client to consult a professional before they make the big leap into the unknown. An experienced stylist will tell you the amount of time required and the exact cost of the procedure. They’ll also let you know what is achievable and what is not. Rafi cannot stress enough that a dramatic hair colour transformation doesn’t happen overnight. It’s more of a journey and not just a one-off appointment.

The health of your hair before colouring it is also a significant factor. Rafi emphasizes that for a colour change to work well, healthy hair is a priority. If the hair is damaged Rafi advises any prospective clients to start working on its health before they embark on their colour change journey

Rafi explains you should also think long and hard about your natural colour and what you intend to change it to. For example, if you are a brunette, you’re choices are limited. Going black or red is usually quite simple. Going blonde, however, may take a little more time. For those blessed with red hair, it’s easier to go dark rather than light, but it is possible to go blonde. However, Rafi always advises to carefully consider the shade of blonde you’d like to be. As for blondes, the world is their oyster when it comes to colour transformations. Even so, Rafi urges caution and to make sure you are committed to changing your natural hue before making an appointment. For the simple reason that although blondes can go darker with incredible results, it is often a long and complicated journey to restore their natural colour.

Rafi explains that time and time again, he has seen women get a new lease of life after undergoing a dramatic hair colour change, and believes if done right, it’ll be one of the best and brightest decisions you can ever make.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.