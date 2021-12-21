Facing Hair Trouble in Winters? Try Reverse Washing Technique. All you Need to Know

When we shampoo our hair, the sebum present in the skin is washed out. And while using conditioner, we try to add shine to the hair. However, in the process, sometimes we apply large quantities of conditioner which makes our hair look dull.

To avoid such a situation, reverse hair-washing is becoming increasingly popular. As the name indicates, the first step is to condition your hair and then apply shampoo. By following the process, all the moisture gets locked in the roots of your hair and the hair looks strong and shiny.

Talking about the hair care routine, usually, we first clean the hair with shampoo and then use conditioner. When the hair becomes dry, we use oil to nourish them. Most individuals have been following this method. But many do not see growth and shine in their hair even after following this for years.

And in fact, stickiness stays in the hair, making them look shabby. If you are also going through such a problem, let us inform you that reverse hair washing techniques can be helpful for you.

So let us know what reverse washing is.

What is reverse washing?

As mentioned earlier, when you apply shampoo to your hair, the sebum present in your hair is washed out whereas, after extensive usage of a conditioner the hair becomes dry and dull. To avoid this situation, hair experts use reverse washing techniques.

As the name suggests, the first step is to condition and then shampoo.

Disadvantages of reverse washing

Shampoos generally have a high pH level and conditioners usually have a low pH balance. Through both of these, a balance can be created in your hair. If your hair is tangled and thick, you should not try this technique. In fact, by doing this, the cuticles of the hair are left open and the hair can become more frizzy.

