Facing Post-festive Bloating? Here's How You Can Get Rid of it

Are you still reeling from the post-Diwali effect, indigestion, or bloating? The festive season is surely a excuse to ditch your regular healthy diet and binge eat fried foods. However, the shift in diet and eating pattern can create a disturbance in the metabolism, gut health, and overall health of the individual. Bloating is also one of the repercussions of festive eating. It leads to a lot of bodily discomforts, but there is nothing to worry about as there are solutions for it.

In case you have cheated on your normal diet in the last few days, here are some measures you can follow to help yourself feel better. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in a video on her Instagram handle, shared a few additions that people can make in their diet so as to feel better.

Ginger and cinnamon water will work as a remarkable detox drink.

Fennel seed water is also quite healthy. It proved to be great for digestion.

Drinking a lot of water not only keeps the body hydrated but also flushes out all toxins.

After a week of unhealthy snacks, stick to green leafy vegetables and lots of fresh fruits.

Cheese and milk can puff up your stomach but curd slims it down. Hence, include curd in your diet.

Get enough sleep, as it is the best way to rejuvenate the body mentally and physically.

Many people consider bloating to be a serious health issue and an indication of an underlying health condition. But often bloating is caused by something that is non-serious.

At times bloating is just a part of a physical reaction to excessive consumption of certain foods, not drinking enough water, pre-menstruation signs, or not having a proper bowel movement. In simple terms, bloating can be considered as body’s unique way to retain air and water instead of releasing it.

