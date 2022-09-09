Facing Problems in Your Relationship? These Therapy Techniques Might Help

A couple has to put in a lot of effort to make their relationship stand the test of time. Everybody faces problems in a relationship. Occasional arguments, fights and disagreements are inevitable among couples. However, if you truly love someone, you will work on strengthening your bond with your partner. There are quite a few ways that can help you resolve the differences between you and your lover. Couples therapy is one such way, which can help couples grow closer to each other.

Couples therapy comprises techniques that help couples understand the root cause of the problem.

There are a lot of techniques and activities that fall under the umbrella of couples therapy. Some of them are:

1. Reflective listening – Talk about how their actions make you feel rather than making them feel that they are wrong all the time. Use “I” phrases instead of “You” statements. For example, say “I feel hurt when you do [X]” instead of “You’re wrong for doing [X].”

2. Gottman Method – This method is popular amongst couples therapists. The Gottman Institute has more than 40 years of research under its belt making it one of the most qualified institutions in the world.

3. Find Deep Topics To Talk About – Talking about your respective ideologies regarding deep topics such as philosophy, history, politics, culture and spirituality can help deepen the connection between you and your partner. It can also improve your understanding of each other as you would get to understand each other’s perspectives better.

4. Express Appreciation – It is easy for someone to criticise their partner when they are wrong. But appreciating their good deeds often requires humility. Make sure you appreciate your partner more than you criticise them in order to make them feel wanted. It also helps them realise that they matter.

5. The 6-second Kiss – This technique is also from the books of Dr. John Gottman. Try it for yourself and see the difference. The 6-second kiss is just long enough to make a moment of connection with your better half. At the same time, it acts as a perfect distraction from everyday stress.

