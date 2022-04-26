Facing Stomach Issues? Try These Food Items To Keep Yourself Healthy

Stomach problems are a gift of the sedentary lifestyle we are leading in today’s world. Some of the common problems include gastroenteritis, heartburn, constipation and diarrhoea along with vomiting.

Due to long working hours, people stay hungry and at last eat any unhealthy items that are readily available to us. Therefore it is important to eat balanced and healthy food at all times.

However, there are a few simple home remedies to reduce stomach problems:

Coconut water for acidity:

When you eat anything fried or spicy, you experience heartburn or acidity. Acidity also occurs if you are eating at odd hours. Stress is also a major cause of acidity. So, to reduce acidity, drink coconut water. One can also wake up in the morning and drink water, as well as include banana, watermelon, and cucumber in your diet to reduce heartburn.

Papaya milk for constipation:

Constipation is another stomach problem faced by many people, especially during summers. This problem often arises due to the lack of fat and fibre in the diet. Hence, the use of papaya milk is effective in treating constipation. Apart from this, taking ayurvedic Triphala powder with lukewarm water before going to bed after dinner is an effective remedy for constipation.

Banana for diarrhoea

Diarrhoea is another stomach problem, which appears generally during the change in seasons. Apart from this, the consumption of poisonous foods can also cause loose motion. Banana is an excellent remedy against diarrhoea as it contains fibre that absorbs excess water from the intestines and firms up the stool. The patient can also be given porridge and moong dal khichdi or other food items that are easy to digest.

Yoghurt for nausea or vomiting

Yoghurt can be a very effective solution for someone suffering from nausea or vomiting. During this time, the patient should only be given easily digestible food and lots of fluids.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.

