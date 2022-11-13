Fact Check: Does Radiation From 5G Cell Phones Increase Risk Of Cancer?

Mobile phones have become a part of our daily life. To think that they can increase the risk of cancer is a scary thought. Especially, when most of our lives are mingled with its use. Scientists have conducted research to figure out whether the connection between cell phone usage and the increased risk of cancer has any basis. They have also tried to figure out the reason why this concern has taken root in people’s minds. Read on to find the final verdict:

Concern Behind The Cause

According to USA’s National Cancer Institute, the two primary reasons why people connect any type of cancer to cell phones are because, first, cell phones emit radiation, in the form of radiofrequency radiation, or radio waves, and because cell phones are now widely used. Even if there is a slight spike in an increase in cancer due to cell phones, it will pose a serious threat.

People think that the two areas of concern are the brain and central nervous system, and the cancers associated with them. This is because phones are held close to the head. Another reason is that ionizing radiation has been found to be the cause of some brain cancers. However, this is a higher energy form of radiation than what cell phones emit. Naturally, several studies have been conducted to find whether cell phones pose a threat to human health.

Evidence From Recent Times

It has been found that cell phones release radiation in the radiofrequency region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Phones that work with the Second, third, and fourth generation (2G, 3G, 4G) emit radiofrequency in the 0.7 — 2.7 GHz frequency range. Fifth-generation (5G) cell phones on the other hand are likely to use the frequency spectrum up to 80 GHz.

This means that all these frequency ranges fall in the nonionizing range of the spectrum. That is, it is low frequency and low energy. Too low to cause any damage to our DNA. You can further compare it in contrast with ionizing radiation, released by x-rays, radon, and cosmic rays. These high frequencies and high energy can damage the DNA. It is the cause behind the mutation of genes which can increase the risk of cancer.

Final Verdict

The National Cancer Institute has mentioned that they have conducted two main types of epidemiologic studies, that is cohort studies and case-control studies. All the evidence to date suggests that cell phone use is not the cause of brain or any other kinds of cancer in humans. In fact, investigators have found that the incidence of brain or other central nervous system cancers due to cell phone usage has not changed.

Furthermore, Cancer Research, U.K., has also affirmed that using cell phones does not increase the risk of cancer. Research is ongoing to study any potential long-term effects of this, but none have been found so far.

