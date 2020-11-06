Facts About Brucellosis: The Bacterial Disease Currently Infecting 6,000 in China

The world is also suffering due to the impact of the novel coronavirus . As researchers are putting efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus, another pathogen has surfaced in China, the first country where coronavirus surfaced.

According to latest reports, the Brucellosis disease has infected 6,000 people in north-western China so far.

Here are some facts about the disease shared by the World Health Organization (WHO)

·Brucellosis, a bacterial infection is caused by many species of the bacteria Brucella.

·Brucella melitensis from the Brucellaceae family of bacteria is the most prevalent species causing Brucellosis in humans.

·It spreads from animals such as goats, cattle, swine and dogs to human beings.

·Brucellosis is found in many countries around the world.

·Direct contact between a human being and the infected animal can cause Brucellosis.

·If a person consumes a contaminated product from the infected animal (unpasteurised milk or fresh cheese) or if they inhale airborne agents, they may get exposed to the bacteria and thus get the disease Brucellosis.

·Most cases are caused due to sheep and goats.

·As per WHO, human to human transmission of the bacteria to spread Brucellosis is a rare possibility.

·If a person is infected and suffers from Brucellosis then s/he will face flu-like symptoms such as fever, joint pain, malaise and weakness.

·The mortality rate of Brucellosis is low.

·For people working in the livestock sector, Brucellosis is an occupational hazard.

·WHO says that veterinarians, butchers, farmers, lab workers are more at risk of getting this disease.

·Being exposed to placenta, urine, foetuses of the infected animals can increase the risk of getting Brucellosis.

·The disease is treatable with the help of antibiotics.

For prevention of this disease, the World Health Organization recommends that vaccination of animals should be done so that they do not get infected by the bacteria.

If that is not possible in some countries, then to stop transmission to humans, awareness should be raised and food-safety measures need to be taken such as milk must be pasteurized before consumption.