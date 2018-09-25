English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fado, Food and Fun to Kick Off at the 10th Semana da Cultura Festival on September 29th
Semana da Cultura, a two-day culinary and music festival featuring Indo-Portuguese cuisine and music, a fado singing competition and concert, a photography exhibition featuring portraits depicting Indo-Portuguese culture and a Portuguese film festival.
Semana da Cultura, a two-day culinary and music festival featuring Indo-Portuguese cuisine and music, a fado singing competition and concert, a photography exhibition featuring portraits depicting Indo-Portuguese culture and a Portuguese film festival.
Loading...
Goa will celebrate its tryst with its former coloniser, Portugal, with an extravaganza involving wine, food, music, photography and films over a several month-long extravaganza, which kicks off later this month as part of the 10th edition of the "Semana da Cultura" Indo-Portuguesa (Goa).
The event, which is held annually to celebrate and appreciate the rich cultural flavours of the two countries, will feature several events, which includes a two-day culinary and music festival featuring Indo-Portuguese cuisine and music, a fado (a traditional Portuguese singing genre) singing competition and concert, a photography exhibition featuring a selection of rare portraits depicting Indo-Portuguese culture and a Portuguese film festival, the organisers said on Monday.
"Goa has assimilated the essence of both regions where people coexist in harmony and joy. Through this event, we would like to share and enjoy the essence of our diverse culture," Francisco Martins, chairman of the event's executive committee, told the media.
The event is being backed by the Portuguese consulate in Goa and several social and cultural organisations located in Goa, several of which are operated by Portuguese nationals.
Literally translated as the "Indo-Portuguese cultural week" the festival, was first started in 2008 to celebrate the unique Goan fusion culture and Goan identity honed over 451 years of Portuguese rule.
Unlike most parts of India which experienced British rule for nearly 200 years, Goa's engagement with its Luso colonisers spread over 451 years making the connect deeper, richer and hence more complex.
Even though the Indian armed forces liberated Goa in 1961, the fusion between the culture of the colonist and coloniser is still evident in Goa's food, music, dance, architecture, laws and even language has persisted through time.
The event, which is held annually to celebrate and appreciate the rich cultural flavours of the two countries, will feature several events, which includes a two-day culinary and music festival featuring Indo-Portuguese cuisine and music, a fado (a traditional Portuguese singing genre) singing competition and concert, a photography exhibition featuring a selection of rare portraits depicting Indo-Portuguese culture and a Portuguese film festival, the organisers said on Monday.
"Goa has assimilated the essence of both regions where people coexist in harmony and joy. Through this event, we would like to share and enjoy the essence of our diverse culture," Francisco Martins, chairman of the event's executive committee, told the media.
The event is being backed by the Portuguese consulate in Goa and several social and cultural organisations located in Goa, several of which are operated by Portuguese nationals.
Literally translated as the "Indo-Portuguese cultural week" the festival, was first started in 2008 to celebrate the unique Goan fusion culture and Goan identity honed over 451 years of Portuguese rule.
Unlike most parts of India which experienced British rule for nearly 200 years, Goa's engagement with its Luso colonisers spread over 451 years making the connect deeper, richer and hence more complex.
Even though the Indian armed forces liberated Goa in 1961, the fusion between the culture of the colonist and coloniser is still evident in Goa's food, music, dance, architecture, laws and even language has persisted through time.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet
- Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...