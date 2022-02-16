Falgun 2022: Auspicious Dates and Timings For Wedding, Housewarming

The 12th month of the Hindu calendar, Falgun, is starting from Thursday, February 17. Phalgun Purnima will end on March 18, Friday. The month of Falgun is believed to be an auspicious time for marriage, Mundan, Griha Pravesh, Upanayana rites, naming and purchase of homes and vehicles. However, in this month of Falgun, there is only one Muhurta for marriage and one for Upanayana ceremony. There are two Muhurtas for housewarming. Read on to know more about these Muhurtas.

Falgun 2022 Marriage Muhurta

The only auspicious time for marriage in the month of Falgun is a Sunday, February 20. There is no Muhurta after this. If you miss it, you have to wait for the month of Chaitra.

Falgun 2022 Upanayana Sanskar Muhurta

In this month, there is only one Muhurta for Upanayana ceremony and that is on a Friday, February 18. The auspicious time for Upanayana rites on this day is from 06:57 AM in the morning to 03:23 PM in the afternoon.

Falgun 2022 Griha Pravesh Muhurta

In the month of Falgun, there are two Muhurtas for Griha Pravesh. If you want to step into your new home this month, do it on February 18 and February 19.

February 18, Day: Friday, Time: 04:42 PM to 06:57 AM the next day

February 19, Day: Saturday, Timing: 06:56 AM to 04:52 PM

Falgun 2022 property buying muhurta

If you want to buy property like a house, plot, flat etc. in the month of Falgun, then there is a total of seven auspicious dates for this. The auspicious dates are on February 25, February 26, March 2, March 3, March 12, March 13 and March 17. You can carry out your dealings on these days.

Falgun 2022 Mundan Muhurta

In the month of Falgun, there are three auspicious dates for Mundan. You can get your child shaved on February 21, February 28, or March 1.

Falgun 2022 Naamkaran Muhurta

There are a total of 12 auspicious dates for naming children in the month of Falgun. You can get the naming ceremony done on February 20, 23, 24, 27 and 28. Apart from this, naming can be done on March 4, 5 ,6, 7, 9,1 3, and 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.