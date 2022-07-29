Falguni Shane Peacock: Couture to us is Edgy and our Favourite Creative Playground

Celebrated international couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock are known for their unconventionally futuristic and statement styles. With their creations adorned by celebrities across the globe including Beyonce, Katy Perry and Paris Hilton to name a few, the designer duo have put Indian couture on the global map.

The designer duo who showcased in 2018 for the first time, felt that the show was a turning point for them. Today, as couturiers who are loved internationally, they are all set to woo the audience with their physical showcase of ‘Love Forever’.

Ahead of their couture show at the 15th edition of FDCI India Couture Week, which will be held on July 29 at Taj Palace, Falguni and Shane Peacock spoke to News18 about their love for couture, collection which marries French and Indian architecture and what’s in store for the modern Indian bride this wedding season. Excerpts from the interview:

How would you define your love for couture?

Couture to us is edgy with a touch of tradition, space to constantly evolve and our favourite creative playground.

Couture in India celebrates craftsmanship and a designer’s perspective of fashion, what will your latest couture collection bring to India Couture Week?

Couture in India is predominantly about bridal culture, and for us too it has been a pleasure to mould our designs for brides entering a new phase of their life. The cuts are traditional yet au courant serving as the perfect brew for today’s bride. Cropped blouses with sheer, feather and ruffle details are teamed with chrome applique and crystal work embedded in structured Lehengas. As the modern Indian bride commences the new journey of her life with a whole new perspective, the narrative behind the line identifies with the ideology of embarking on a new adventure with confidence and certainty.

With the blend of Indian and French aesthetics present in the collection, what makes it a signature Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) creation?

Love Forever is influenced by the rich French tapestries and artworks from the Renaissance period. The designs in the collection have a story that begins to unfold the inspiration that was taken from Art Nouveau and the magnitude of French architecture where the elements are married to the Indian architectural facets like the minarets, archways, and domes, amongst others.

It celebrates the land that is home to innumerable artworks and some of the most celebrated masters in the history of modern art and design— Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Le Corbusier and the likes with an FSP touch and signature.

Your creations have always had a futuristic approach, would there be a glimpse of it in this collection?

Yes, our core design philosophy is blending edgy, intricately detailed contemporary cuts and Indian embellishments and presenting them with a signature FSP touch which is futuristic. Each ensemble is distinctive and exquisite in its own way yet bound with a common thread of an international appeal.

What’s in store for the modern Indian bride this wedding season?

Innovation and creative passion come to life in terms of method and natively rooted in terms of approach in this collection. One of the highlighting accents introduced are the embellished face veils for the brides. The intricate adornment has redefined the meaning of veils in this charming collection.

