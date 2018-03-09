Fall 2018: Bejeweled, Old-School, Offbeat; Hair Accessories Are Having A Moment

A post shared by Sam McKnight Personal (@sammcknight1) on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:51am PST

The show is over, and the Fashion Month results are in: hair accessories are having a moment. And, according to the catwalks, there are several ways to wear them.Hair clips got a dazzling makeover for Fall 2018, with multiple designers using the accessory to inject some sparkle into their beauty look. Zadig & Voltaire showcased playful silver clips in striking lightning forms, while Chanel's stylist Sam McKnight adorned the models' messy top knots with good old fashioned "Double C" clips. Max Mara was also a fan of the monogrammed, studded hair clip, and Dolce & Gabbana took the trend to more extreme measures with glittering, tiara-style headpieces.Designers got nostalgic for the hair accessories of old this season, reaching back into the '80s and 90s for inspiration. Prabal Gurung's stretchy alice bands channeled middle-school chic, and were showcased by Bella Hadid et al along with messy chignons. Alexander Wang's banana clips were a big talking point, thanks to a style that saw the models double up on retro grips in metallic colors, while Christian Siriano took a preppy approach, crafting old-school ponytails featuring a row of three barrette clips. Faustine Steinmetz also doubled down on tortoise shell barrettes for an intellectual take on French girl beauty.This being Fashion Month, there were of course several more alternative hair accessories on show. Tom Ford gave the wide headband an edgy update by reimagining it in leather textures for a sexy athleisure vibe, and Dries Van Noten's show saw the models' side parts accented with singular ostrich feathers dyed in vibrant colors.