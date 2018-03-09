English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fall 2018: Bejeweled, Old-School, Offbeat; Hair Accessories Are Having A Moment
Designers got nostalgic for the hair accessories of old this season, reaching back into the '80s and 90s for inspiration.
Representative Image/A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris in 2017. (Image: AP)
The show is over, and the Fashion Month results are in: hair accessories are having a moment. And, according to the catwalks, there are several ways to wear them.
Bejeweled
Hair clips got a dazzling makeover for Fall 2018, with multiple designers using the accessory to inject some sparkle into their beauty look. Zadig & Voltaire showcased playful silver clips in striking lightning forms, while Chanel's stylist Sam McKnight adorned the models' messy top knots with good old fashioned "Double C" clips. Max Mara was also a fan of the monogrammed, studded hair clip, and Dolce & Gabbana took the trend to more extreme measures with glittering, tiara-style headpieces.
Old-school
Designers got nostalgic for the hair accessories of old this season, reaching back into the '80s and 90s for inspiration. Prabal Gurung's stretchy alice bands channeled middle-school chic, and were showcased by Bella Hadid et al along with messy chignons. Alexander Wang's banana clips were a big talking point, thanks to a style that saw the models double up on retro grips in metallic colors, while Christian Siriano took a preppy approach, crafting old-school ponytails featuring a row of three barrette clips. Faustine Steinmetz also doubled down on tortoise shell barrettes for an intellectual take on French girl beauty.
Offbeat
This being Fashion Month, there were of course several more alternative hair accessories on show. Tom Ford gave the wide headband an edgy update by reimagining it in leather textures for a sexy athleisure vibe, and Dries Van Noten's show saw the models' side parts accented with singular ostrich feathers dyed in vibrant colors.
Also Watch
Bejeweled
Hair clips got a dazzling makeover for Fall 2018, with multiple designers using the accessory to inject some sparkle into their beauty look. Zadig & Voltaire showcased playful silver clips in striking lightning forms, while Chanel's stylist Sam McKnight adorned the models' messy top knots with good old fashioned "Double C" clips. Max Mara was also a fan of the monogrammed, studded hair clip, and Dolce & Gabbana took the trend to more extreme measures with glittering, tiara-style headpieces.
Old-school
Designers got nostalgic for the hair accessories of old this season, reaching back into the '80s and 90s for inspiration. Prabal Gurung's stretchy alice bands channeled middle-school chic, and were showcased by Bella Hadid et al along with messy chignons. Alexander Wang's banana clips were a big talking point, thanks to a style that saw the models double up on retro grips in metallic colors, while Christian Siriano took a preppy approach, crafting old-school ponytails featuring a row of three barrette clips. Faustine Steinmetz also doubled down on tortoise shell barrettes for an intellectual take on French girl beauty.
Offbeat
This being Fashion Month, there were of course several more alternative hair accessories on show. Tom Ford gave the wide headband an edgy update by reimagining it in leather textures for a sexy athleisure vibe, and Dries Van Noten's show saw the models' side parts accented with singular ostrich feathers dyed in vibrant colors.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018