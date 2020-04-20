Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Fancy Masks May Look Good But Are They Capable Enough To Stop Coronavirus?

Earlier in January, we saw singer Billie Eilish flaunting the fancy Gucci facemask. There are other fashion brands making customised masks, but the question remains unanswered: are these masks effective enough?

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fancy Masks May Look Good But Are They Capable Enough To Stop Coronavirus?
Earlier in January, we saw singer Billie Eilish flaunting the fancy Gucci facemask. There are other fashion brands making customised masks, but the question remains unanswered: are these masks effective enough?

Apart from hand sanitizers, face masks are the most desired weapon in the war against the deadly coronavirus. However, fashion trends have caught up with the usual masks.

Earlier in January, we saw singer Billie Eilish flaunting the fancy Gucci facemask. There are other fashion brands making customised masks, but the question remains unanswered: are these masks effective enough?

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, known for films like Vicky Donor and Piku, tweeted on April 15: Face masks are going to be a fashion accessory and social status soon like jewellery, handbags, hats, belts, scarves, watches, sunglasses etc. Designer label face masks for weddings/birthdays/anniversary etc.

It’s not exactly a far-fetched idea as the e-commerce sites are full of designer mask advertisements.

With luxury brands like Louis Vuitton coming beginning to make masks, the designer mask market is likely to see a rapid growth. As per a report in The Guardian, the accumulative mask market is seeing as much as 60 USD pricing for a designer face cover.

View this post on Instagram

It’s corona time 🍻

A post shared by Джулия (@juliamaccayeah) on

Given the timeline of the Covid-19 spread, the need for masks, in all probability, is going to remain the same for at least a year. Some even predicting that the situation might not return to normal before 2022. In such a situation, those, who can afford the higher priced masks, may be shelving more money on the fancy masks.

This will give a push to the market but it’s unclear how feasible or helpful will they be during the coronavirus pandemic!

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres