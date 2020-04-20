Fancy Masks May Look Good But Are They Capable Enough To Stop Coronavirus?

Apart from hand sanitizers, face masks are the most desired weapon in the war against the deadly coronavirus. However, fashion trends have caught up with the usual masks.

Earlier in January, we saw singer Billie Eilish flaunting the fancy Gucci facemask. There are other fashion brands making customised masks, but the question remains unanswered: are these masks effective enough?

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, known for films like Vicky Donor and Piku, tweeted on April 15: Face masks are going to be a fashion accessory and social status soon like jewellery, handbags, hats, belts, scarves, watches, sunglasses etc. Designer label face masks for weddings/birthdays/anniversary etc.

It’s not exactly a far-fetched idea as the e-commerce sites are full of designer mask advertisements.

With luxury brands like Louis Vuitton coming beginning to make masks, the designer mask market is likely to see a rapid growth. As per a report in The Guardian, the accumulative mask market is seeing as much as 60 USD pricing for a designer face cover.

Given the timeline of the Covid-19 spread, the need for masks, in all probability, is going to remain the same for at least a year. Some even predicting that the situation might not return to normal before 2022. In such a situation, those, who can afford the higher priced masks, may be shelving more money on the fancy masks.

This will give a push to the market but it’s unclear how feasible or helpful will they be during the coronavirus pandemic!

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube