News18 Logo

lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Lifestyle»Fans Can't Over Parth Samthaan's Pics in Bathrobe
1-MIN READ

Fans Can't Over Parth Samthaan's Pics in Bathrobe

Fans Can't Over Parth Samthaan's Pics in Bathrobe

Fans treated his fans on social media with a candid picture of himself and they can't stop admiring the actor.

Parth Samthaan, known for playing the role of Anurag Basu from the daily television soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, recently shared his pictures while sporting just a bathrobe. And they are making fans drool.

The actor is seen taking a mirror selfie wearing a dark blue shower gown in his Instagram post and is looking stunning in this avatar. With a huge fan following of 2.7 million on his Instagram account, the posts turned viral in no time.

Parth is very active on social media platforms and keeps sharing his pictures and updates with his fans. Earlier, he has also posted a few images of him with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors including Aamna Sharif and Aamir Ali.

The actor was last seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 that went off air last year. This was the second season of the 2001 show with the same name. The first season of the show ran for eight years.

Parth started his acting career by featuring in shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and others. The actor has also appeared in web series including ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 in 2019. He played the role of Faizal Alghazi opposite Pooja Banerjee in the series.

The actor has recently done a music video with Khushali Kumar. The name of the song is Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Sharing a short glimpse of the song on his Insta account he wrote he had a great time and lots of fun while shooting for the song. The song is a remake of the old track from the 1996 hit film Papa Kehte Hain.

What do you have to say about Parth Samthaan's style statement?


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...