Fans Can't Over Parth Samthaan's Pics in Bathrobe

Parth Samthaan, known for playing the role of Anurag Basu from the daily television soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, recently shared his pictures while sporting just a bathrobe. And they are making fans drool.

The actor is seen taking a mirror selfie wearing a dark blue shower gown in his Instagram post and is looking stunning in this avatar. With a huge fan following of 2.7 million on his Instagram account, the posts turned viral in no time.

Parth is very active on social media platforms and keeps sharing his pictures and updates with his fans. Earlier, he has also posted a few images of him with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors including Aamna Sharif and Aamir Ali.

The actor was last seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 that went off air last year. This was the second season of the 2001 show with the same name. The first season of the show ran for eight years.

Parth started his acting career by featuring in shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and others. The actor has also appeared in web series including ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 in 2019. He played the role of Faizal Alghazi opposite Pooja Banerjee in the series.

The actor has recently done a music video with Khushali Kumar. The name of the song is Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Sharing a short glimpse of the song on his Insta account he wrote he had a great time and lots of fun while shooting for the song. The song is a remake of the old track from the 1996 hit film Papa Kehte Hain.

What do you have to say about Parth Samthaan's style statement?