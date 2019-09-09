Fans Upset With '10 Shades Darker' Jennifer Aniston on New Magazine Cover

Jennifer Aniston is the cover star of InStyle's beauty issue, but her fans are not exactly impressed with the photos. The heavily photoshopped images have been accused of being way too dark than the Hollywood actress' real-life complexion.

In one of the pictures, the Friends star is posing in a black boob tube, rocking some blingy gold jewellery. The pictures have left her fans divided, with a few loving the tanned look, while many others posting not-so-happy comments, complaining that the 50-year-old looked too dark and slightly airbrushed in the snaps.

The official Instagram page of the fashion magazine shared a number of pictures of the Rumor Has It actress, where the comments poured in. An Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is." Another commented, "Ok, but where is Jennifer Aniston? This ain't her."

A few more comments read, "Where is the lovely Jennifer Aniston? This photo editor should be fired." Another comment read, "Airbrushing on this is awful. She's beautiful as is, why cover up her natural face?"

A few others supported the tanned cover, and talked about the beauty of the actress, writing, "Can we please talk about how this woman got better with age??? I mean Hollywood is all about their little girl/teen starlets and putting down women as they get older but Meryl Streep, Bette Midler, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Aniston and a few others prove that the best acting is coming from women of age, of substance - aging like fine wine."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.