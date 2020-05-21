Take the pledge to vote

Farah Khan, Chef Vikas Khanna Organise Sanitary Pads For Female Migrant Workers

Farah Khan, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas Khanna, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Farah Khan, Chef Vikas Khanna Organise Sanitary Pads For Female Migrant Workers
Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and chef Vikas Khanna have collaborated to donate 72,000 sanitary pads to women migrant workers.

Farah, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

Talking about the initiative, Farah said: "In times of uncertainty and distress, it is such a relief to know that there are people who are willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. I'm very proud of Vikas, who is managing the charitable work from New York."

Social distancing guidelines issued by the government are being followed while handing out the sanitary pads to the women.

Meanwhile, Vikas, impressed with Sonu Sood's efforts, has named a dish after the actor’s native village, Moga, in Punjab.

Sonu has been proactively helping migrants and the less privileged during the pandemic. He has arranged food for daily wage workers and is also helping them reach their villages amid the ongoing lockdown.

