Farhan Akhtar Can't Take Eyes Off Shibani Dandekar at LFW 2019

The couple looked much-in-love and could not take off their eyes from each other as they walked down the ramp, sporting Bohemian dresses.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar Can't Take Eyes Off Shibani Dandekar at LFW 2019
Farhan and Shibani at LFW 2019.
Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar packed on some PDA on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai as they walked the ramp as the showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal. The couple looked much-in-love and could not take off their eyes from each other as they walked down the ramp, sporting Bohemian dresses.

Farhan and Shibani colour-coordinated as they walked hand in hand. Farhan wore an off-white kurta-pajama with blue and orange print along with a stole of the same print. Shibani wore a lehenga which was of the same colour and print like Farhan. She completed her look with a small shrug draped around her shoulders.

In the video posted by Payal Singhal on her Instagram from the Lakme Fashion week 2019, Farhan and Shibani stopped midway on the ramp to strike a pose for the audience while walking when Shibani turned around to make her exit but Farhan just started to walk backwards gazing lovingly at Shibani and this impromptu display of affection left Shibani blushing.

Farhan and Shibani, who managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time, made it official with an Instagram post and have since then been inseparable, posting often quality time pictures on social media. They are often spotted spending quality time with each other's families.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood.

