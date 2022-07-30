CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Farhan Akhtar, Guru Randhawa Walk the Ramp for Siddartha Tytler at FDCI India Couture Week

By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 11:55 IST

Delhi, India

Farhan Akhtar and Guru Randhawa walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler at FDCI India Couture Week.



Siddartha Tytler's show at the FDCI India Couture paid homage to the Chinese concept of Shan Shui, with a dragon on the ramp, et al.

Siddartha Tytler had planned a fashion spectacle for his audience at the FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi. The show began with a dragon walking onto the set, which instantly added an oriental feel to the ambience. The show was opened by singer Guru Randhawa, who walked in wearing a black velvet jacket with golden zari work in keeping with the concept of Shan Shui, the theme for the evening.

The Chinese term for the art genre “landscape” is Shan Shui and both vertical and horizontal landscape paintings are abstracted from the juxtaposition of steep hills, water bodies, wild flora and alluvial plains that is characteristic of Chinese topography. This collection pays serious homage to the beautiful concept of Shan Shui which literally denotes the water and mountains… maybe inspiration of motif, colour palette and the softness.

The show ended with Farhan Akhtar walking the ramp for the designer. When asked what was the concept behind having two showstoppers,

After the show was over, Farhan said, “I absolutely love what I am wearing, doesn’t it look good?” Guru, whose last song was titled ‘Designer’, quipped that he wears anything that has cloth in it, making everyone laugh. He also spoke about the difference in vibe in a fashion show and a live concert.

This season, Tytler’s collection is broken up into 3 segments – cocktail deriving of separates and evening gowns, couture comprising of sarees, lehengas, sherwanis, kurtas and bandh galas and introducing their bridal collection with a few heavier and intricate lehengas and sherwanis. The colour palette drew inspiration from the jewel tones such as maroon, navy, olive, charcoal and our staple black.

Sticking to the brands ethos, the designer layered the Indian looks with parkas, trenches, bombers and jumpers to give a casual, young, fresh look to couture. Our surfacing this season comprises of top-stitch, sequin overlay, quilting and heavy crystal embellishments in the form of patchwork.

first published:July 30, 2022, 11:41 IST
last updated:July 30, 2022, 11:55 IST