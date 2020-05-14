Farhan Akhtar Hails His Pets as 'Beauty and the Best'

Farhan Akhtar’s social media page looks incomplete without his beloved pets. The actor owns two dogs – a girl, Tyson (welcomed in March, 2020) and a boy, Jim adopted in 2019.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star took to his Instagram account to share an utterly sweet photo featuring both the pooches.

In the first of the two, Tyson is donning a gloss pink ribbon band. On the other hand, a yellow bow has been tied to Jim’s neck as seen in the second photo.

The Dil Chahta Hai director captioned the post as, “Beauty and the Best. #tystagram #jimstagram”.

Farhan’s girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar took to the comments section and wrote, “she looks sweet as pie here.. he is a beaut(sic.)” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Oh my (heart-eyed emojis)”

“Uffffff.... this is illegal!,” said Aditi Rao Hydari.

In one of earlier posts by the Rock On actor, we saw a glimpse of both the canines in action. “The little ones in charge, it seems .. #jimstagram #tystagram,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the actor has pledged to donate 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in a bid to extend support towards the COVID-19 warriors.

He made the announcement with a video and wrote alongside, “I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send a personal ‘thank you’ video message recognising your generosity.Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat.(sic.)”

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan.

