Farhan Akhtar Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Akira with His Pet Dog Tyson

Farhan Akhtar is making most of his quarantine time with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar, daughter Akira and their newest pet pooch, Tyson.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor took to his Instagram account to share a sweet photo of Akira and Tyson. In the picture, we see Akira is holding Tyson lovingly as she slips into a nap.

A few weeks ago, Farhan shared another endearing click of Akira and Tyson, with Jim in the frame this time. Jim is Farhan’s dog, who was welcomed in 2019.

Farhan’s caption read as, “That kind of afternoon."

In one of the Rock On actor’s posts, we saw a glimpse of both the pet canines. “The little ones in charge, it seems,” he wrote in caption.

Farhan and Shibani became pet parents of the newest addition to their family in March.

The Sky Is Pink actor introduced his pet missie, Tyson to his Instagram family saying, “Here’s the littlest entry into the family. Think we should call her Sleepyhead?? What say (sic)?”

Meanwhile, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor joined his fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest at-home concert.

The Give India initiative featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Live on May 3.

Farhan gave a glimpse of his feature and wrote, “Tum ho toh for #IForIndia.Thank you to all who donated generously to @give_india last night towards the fight against Covid-19.Thank you to @karanjohar & @zoieakhtar for bringing all the artists together (sic)."

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan.

