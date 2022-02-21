Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who got back from Khandala, after celebrating a fun wedding weekend with close friends and family, stepped out as husband and wife on February 21. A match-made-heaven Farhan and Shibani complemented each other in beige, gold and pink Indian attires for the wedding-signing ceremony.

Farhan Khan who had opted for a black tux during the wedding ceremony earlier, wore a beige Benarsi tanchoi brocade jacket with classic Sabyasachi palm buttons. He paired it with a spun silk kurta-churidar. He paired the ensemble with a pair of tan coloured mojiris.

Continuing her love for all things floral, Shibani looked pretty in a custom-made sari designed by Anamika Khanna. The blush pink six yards of sheer elegance featured placement floral embroidery on the body and was enhanced with a gold border. She wore the sari with a fully embroidered sheer blouse featuring floral detailing. She accessorized with heirloom jewellery from luxury and bridal jewellery brand Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

The couple distributed sweets to the media who were spotted outside their bungalow. The intimate wedding held at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala on February 19, saw actor Hrithik Roshan, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Arora, Farhan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and Zoya Akhtar among others present at the ceremony.

The red and black combination at the wedding ceremony, saw Shibani dressed head to toe in Jade by Monica and Karishma. The corset and skirt in their signature Vermillion red palette complemented the black tux worn by Farhan Akhtar. The classic and vintage looks the star couple wore during the ceremony was balanced with the pastel hues their guests came wearing to the ceremony. From floral embroidered ensembles to silhouettes adorned in pastel shades, the ceremony set the perfect mood board for summer weddings.

The wedding festivities which kickstarted from February 17, saw Shibani’s girl squad including sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty dance for the bride-to-be to the tunes of Mehendi lagake rakhna. Looking pretty in Payal Singhal signature styles, the girl squad along with the bride-to-be danced the night away.

